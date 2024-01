Corcoran Police investigating first homicide of 2024

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Corcoran Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2024.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to an apartment complex on Hanna Avenue and found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

If you have any information, you can call Corcoran Police at 559-992-5151.