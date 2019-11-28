homicide

Homicide investigation underway after man dies in west central Fresno

(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in west central Fresno.

Officials say deputies responded to the area of North Feland and West McKinley Avenues, where they found a man unconscious. A deputy rendered aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

Investigators are not reporting how the victim was killed, but a witness said they heard shots fired in the area.

Detectives will have McKinley Avenue closed off from Lead to Valentine as they investigate. Anyone with formation is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

