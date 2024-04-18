Veterans arrive home to hero's welcome after Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Valley veterans received a hometown welcome on Wednesday night.

The 28th Central Valley Honor Flight's return may have been delayed several hours but that didn't dull the celebration.

Cheering crowds and music filled Fresno Yosemite International Airport to welcome home 74 veterans.

The group spent the last three days in Washington DC, touring the monuments created in their honor.

The celebrations continued outside the airport as a Mariachi band played for Sergio Silva, who turned 80 while on the Honor Flight.

The Veteran from Clovis served two tours in Vietnam while in the Marine Corps.

He later returned to the Valley and spent more than three decades in law enforcement.