15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car has died, family confirms

According to school officials, the freshman was hit while crossing the street around on First Street near Barstow.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., a Hoover High student who was previously hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school, has died, his family confirmed to Action News.

His family said their goodbyes to him Tuesday night in the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family pay for funeral costs.

Questions remain as to whether the person who hit Al-Hakim Jr. will face charges.

Hoover High School is providing social-emotional support to students at the school who may also be experiencing a tough time with this news.

Authorities say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.