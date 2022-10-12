WATCH LIVE

15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car has died, family confirms

According to school officials, the freshman was hit while crossing the street around on First Street near Barstow.

9 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., a Hoover High student who was previously hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school, has died, his family confirmed to Action News.

His family said their goodbyes to him Tuesday night in the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family pay for funeral costs.

Questions remain as to whether the person who hit Al-Hakim Jr. will face charges.

Hoover High School is providing social-emotional support to students at the school who may also be experiencing a tough time with this news.

Authorities say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

