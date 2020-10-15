Food & Drink

Hormel giving away bacon face masks for a good cause

Move over pumpkin spice, there's a new flavor for fall - bacon!

Now you can smell fresh cooked bacon all day in the form of a new face mask.

Hormel Foods has now created what it calls "Black label breathable bacon."

According to the company, the limited edition mask uses "the latest in pork-scented technology."

Now through October 28th, you can try scoring a free mask by registering online.

There's no word on whether the masks will be sold after the giveaway.

If you don't win, Hormel will still donate one meal to Feeding America for every request, up to 10,000.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in just minutes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkface maskfeeding americafoodfashionbacon
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified gets approval to reopen schools, other Fresno Co. schools could reopen faster
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Creek Fire: 'Fire wives' raise money for volunteer firefighters whose homes were burnt down
Fresno eye center giving away items to Creek Fire firefighters, victims
Creek Fire: 337,655 acres burned, 55% contained
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier,' Madera Co. remains in 'purple tier'
Man jumped, shot at central Fresno gas station
Show More
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
Fresno Unified announces tutors to help students struggling with online learning
Witness describes friends' last moments alive before being stabbed outside mini-mart
Fresno police search for multiple shooters after two men shot in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News