As Horn Photo's owners retire, northwest Fresno shop transitions into employee-owned business

After 31 years at the helm of Horn Photo, Stan and Shelley Grosz are retiring and selling the northwest Fresno business.

After 31 years at the helm of Horn Photo, Stan and Shelley Grosz are retiring and selling the northwest Fresno business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 31 years at the helm of Horn Photo, Stan and Shelley Grosz are retiring and selling the northwest Fresno business.

"It was just time for us to step away and let some new young people and new ownership come in and take Horn Photo up to another level," said Stan Grosz.

After entertaining multiple offers, Stan and Shelley opted to sell to a company that leaves their legacy in capable hands. In fact, they're hands Stan and Shelley trained.

"We were approached almost immediately when we listed the business on Teamshares," said Stan Grosz.

Teamshares is a company that buys small businesses from retiring owners, granting 10% of the business's stock to employees immediately after closing.

Employee ownership progressively increases to 80% within 15 to 20 years.

"They have a huge network of employees and staff that help all of these businesses continue to run successfully, as they have before," said Stan Grosz.

Horn Photo's 18 employees can now add "co-owner" to their titles.

"I've always been proud to be a part of Horn Photo as a team member, but now to be a part owner of Horn Photo is even more motivating for me," said Jan Flanigan.

Jan has watched the company thrive with new products, services and innovative ideas, including special photography events to keep customers coming back.

"When you come into Horn Photo, it's kinda like coming into Cheers. It's all about our customers," said Jan Flanigan. "Our customers are our biggest asset."