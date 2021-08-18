8 horses found malnourished, neglected in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight horses are receiving care from Merced County Sheriffs Animal Services after the animals were found severely neglected in Winton.The horses were extremely malnourished and left with little food and water.All of the horses were immediately removed from the property and taken in for evaluation and treatment.Veterinarian staff said the horses had sand in their digestive systems and probable internal parasites.One of the mares that were nursing a foal had what's called a "grade five heart murmur."It has been determined the owner will no longer be able to care for the horses.The animals will be transferred to an equine rescue center in Oakdale for further rehabilitation.