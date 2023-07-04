Hot temperatures pose risks for heat related illnesses in Central California

As the hot temperatures continue across Central California, it is important to take precautions when heading outside.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the hot temperatures continue across Central California, it is important to take precautions when heading outside.

Mike Estrada, Fresno County operations manager with American Ambulance, says the Valley's triple-digit temperatures have led them to several heat-related calls.

"Over the weekend we had about 15 calls, not all of them went to the hospitals, some of them were just refusals at home, with just heat-related illness," said Estrada.

He also says it's important to be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion during this time.

"Exhaustion is a big one, obviously thirst, and fatigue, when it gets to a certain point when you start sweating, those types of things, nausea and vomiting," said Estrada.

As people head outside to local parks, pools, or splash pads to celebrate Independence Day, Dr. A.M. Aminian with the Allergy Institute says if you have underlying health conditions, you need to be extra cautious.

"If you have to be outdoors, stay hydrated and make sure if you have any chronic condition, take your medications, and at the start of any of the symptoms, immediately go inside a cool house," said Aminian.

Aminian adds you have to be aware of how much time you are spending outdoors.

"If you get to the last level of that heat stroke, that could be very devastating, and that could shut down all the organs in your body, you want to prevent yourself from getting to that point," said Aminian.

Another thing to keep in mind when celebrating is the poor air quality, due to fireworks.

"The particulate matter that's in the air, they can cause respiratory issues, and they go down your lungs and then they get some side effect issues all over your body," said Aminian.

Experts say that's why it's important to limit exposure - and always keep water handy.

"First and foremost, I think hydrate, I know a lot of people are going to be drinking alcohol, but still you need to drink water in addition," said Estrada.

