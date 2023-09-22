Interest list for living at Hotel Fresno now available

The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.

There will be about 80 units with options of studios and one, two and three-bedroom units.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The interest list for living at Hotel Fresno in downtown Fresno is now available.

The units will be available for low-income families.

There will be about 80 units with options of studios and one, two and three-bedroom units.

Hotel Fresno will also have a computer room, parking spaces and a laundry facility.

The building had sat vacant for almost four decades and the transformation took place over the past four years.

To get on the interest list, contact 559-669-3643 or hotelfresno@jordanmanagement.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.