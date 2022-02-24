5 displaced after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people have been displaced after a house fire in central Fresno Wednesday night.Fresno Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home on Arthur and Weber around 10 pm.Someone nearby came to the home to let them know it was on fire as officials say there were no working smoke directors.Officials say there is significant damage on half of the home and smoke damage on most of the house.All five were able to get out of the house safely. The Red Cross is working to help them.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.