VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that damaged a home in Visalia.It happened before 11:30 pm on Wednesday on Divisadero Street and Sady Court.The fire spread to the house, and at one point, it looked like the flames could jump to two neighboring homes.Firefighters called a second alarm to bring in backup crews. They were able to protect the adjacent houses.No one was hurt.Officials say the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.