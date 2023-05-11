Housing Watch: Former Tagus Ranch site to have affordable housing

Crews have been working to build affordable housing units on the same site which housed the Tagus Ranch restaurant and motel in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over the past year, crews have been working to build affordable housing units from the ground up on the same site which housed the Tagus Ranch restaurant and motel in Tulare County.

When complete, the building will be known as Matson Gardens.

"It will be, I believe, 47 units of permanent supportive housing to individuals in Tulare County who have experienced homelessness and are now ready to enter a permanent housing solution," says Executive Director of RH Community Builders, Katie Wilbur.

The group bought the parcel from the Tulare County Housing Authority.

It has tapped into funding from the state's Project Homekey for similar projects in Fresno, on properties either abandoned or rundown.

"A lot of motels that maybe had hourly visitors, really being able to really turn them into an asset for the community versus being a nuisance to the neighborhood," Wilbur said.

That familiar sign along Highway 99 was taken down after the abandoned site was deemed an eyesore.

The old buildings were all torn down.

But now, some can't wait to get into the new building that's now taking shape.

"This program, it is the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance, that operates the coordinated entry system," Wilbur said. "They prioritize peopled based on length of homelessness, disabilities and other factors."

The goal is to give struggling individuals a fresh start.

Renovations on the site which once housed Tagus Ranch are expected to be completed by the Fall.

