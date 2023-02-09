Housing Watch: Madera housing development taking security to new level

A local home builder believes buyers today are just as interested in security as they are with layout and kitchen space.

At the Elev8tions development under construction at Riverstone in Madera County, Wilson Homes already has Flock cameras stationed where a gated entrance will be located.

Ryan Pottorff says these cameras can track license plates, makes and models. They'll be connected to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

"If somebody were to come through that's associated with a crime, previous crime or something that's occurred and they're looking for that person, it will instantly alert the Madera County Sheriff, ping their officers," said Pottroff.

In addition to the Flock cameras at the entrance and exit, each home in the neighborhood will come equipped with Ring doorbell cameras and exterior cameras pointing out to the street.

It's all part of Wilson's "Connect 360" security set-up.

"Whether it's Christmas time and someone's stealing something off the porch, people are getting more bold and brazen with tings right. This will hopefully deter that."

The entrance cameras might not appeal to some buyers who might feel they're constantly being watched.

But Pottorff believes many more people will welcome the added security measures.

"It doesn't matter what you include, there's people out there who want to feel safe. Safety is a forefront, big thing that I think a lot of builders have missed."

169 homes will be available in the development.

Pottorff expects the latest Wilson homes at Riverstone in Madera County to be available to buy in March.

Pottorff believes the security cam setup is the first of its kind for a new development.

