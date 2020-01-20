Community & Events

Texas marathon runner dies after heart attack during race

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two runners suffered heart attacks at the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday, one of whom died at an area hospital.

According to the Houston Marathon Committee, a 74-year-old man had a heart attack around mile 16. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The committee says another man who had just finished the full marathon also suffered a heart attack. Officials say the 50-year-old is expected to survive.

"On behalf of the Houston Marathon Committee, we would like to express our most sincere condolences and support to their family, friends and running communities," said the committee. "Please keep both of these men and their families in your thoughts."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhealthchevron houston marathonrunningheart attackdeath investigationmarathons
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News