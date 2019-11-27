road safety

Chat with CHP: How can I stay safe while driving in the rain?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With rain making its way into the Central Valley, what's the best advice for staying safe on the road?

"The simple thing to do is just slow down," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "It has nothing to do with your ability to drive, it has everything to do with your inability to stop."

"What people need to understand is, whenever you add moisture to the roadway, your ability to maintain control of your vehicle dramatically changes. It's all related to how fast you're going," Pennings said.

"Bottom line is slow down, back off, look as far down the road as you can possibly see," he said, adding that it's California state law to have your headlights on if your windshield wipers are on.

"Those headlights aren't on so that you can see better, it's so they can see you better and increase visibility to the other motorists around you."

