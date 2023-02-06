Queen of Grammys: Beyoncé officially has the most Grammy Awards of any artist

How many Grammys does Beyoncé have? She tied her husband, Jay Z, as the artist with the most career Grammy nominations.

Beyoncé was already a queen, but now she's the queen of the Grammys.

Bey just became the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins. The award that put her over the edge was best dance/electronic album, which she won for her celebrated record "Renaissance."

Her history-making achievement came before the show even ended, so there's still time for her to win more -- "Renaissance" is also nominated for album of the year, which has yet to be awarded.

The crowd rose to its feet to celebrate Beyoncé's win. She thanked her late Uncle Johnny, whose name she famously drops in the song "Heated," as well as her husband and three children. She also acknowledged the LGBTQ artists who inspired and directly contributed to "Renaissance," CNN reported.

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre," she said.

Grammys host Trevor Noah said Bey's win also settled another matter: "We can finally end the GOAT debate; it's done now -- it's Beyoncé," he said.

Beyoncé scored the album of the summer with "Renaissance," an effervescent ode to disco and the ballroom scene of New York in the '70s and '80s, a community founded by Black gay and trans people. Four songs from "Renaissance" were nominated for Grammys this year, with "Break My Soul" earning nods for song and record of the year.

Earlier on Sunday, Beyoncé won Grammys for best traditional R &B performance and best electronic dance recording for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and "Break My Soul," respectively. She won at least one award in absentia: Noah told the audience that Bey was stuck in traffic on her way to the ceremony, so legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers accepted the award for best R &B performance, for "Cuff It," on her behalf.

Beyoncé has racked up 88 Grammy nominations over her career. She was already the most awarded woman performer before Sunday's milestone. The conductor Georg Solti previously held the record for most Grammys earned by a single artist.

