Chat with CHP: How slow is too slow for the fast lane?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: how slow is too slow to be in the fast lane on the freeway?

"There is a vehicle code section called impeding," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "It is illegal for you to be traveling on the freeway at a slower speed than which impedes the traffic behind you."

"However, if that vehicle in front of you is doing the maximum speed limit, they are not impeding you because they're going as fast as the speed allows them under the law," Pennings said. "So just because somebody is not going as fast as you want them to go... does not mean that that person has to move out of your way."

You can read more about the vehicle code that discusses impeding here.

