FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The University of California's Agriculture and Natural Resources department wants to know how you pronounce the name of this nut.

Is it "Almond" or "Amond"?

The researchers behind the study say both pronunciations are technically correct and both are listed in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Now, there's a survey you take to help the department determine the geographic boundaries where certain pronunciations are used -- once and for all.

Click here to take the survey.