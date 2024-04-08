Where to recycle and donate your eclipse glasses now that the total solar eclipse has passed

If you have special glasses that helped you watch the rare celestial event, here's what to do with them now that the eclipse is over.

The total solar eclipse came and went Monday, April 8. The next major total solar eclipse will not return to North America for another 20 years.

Senate pages wear eclipse glasses as they view the moon partially covering the sun during a total solar eclipse on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Where to donate your eclipse glasses

Astronomers Without Borders has been accepting donations for over 15 years. They partner with organizations where you can drop off or send your used glasses.

One of those partners includes Warby Parker, which also had an eclipse glasses giveaway program ahead of the total solar eclipse. You can find a Warby location here.

Check out the full list of Astronomers Without Borders partners that accept recycled eclipse glasses here.

You can also send them to Eclipse Glasses USA, which takes in used but undamaged eclipse glasses and then repurpose them for other eclipse events.

Learn more about Eclipse Glasses USA's donation policy here.