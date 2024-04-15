H&R Block resolves issue preventing customers from e-filing taxes on Tax Day

Some last-minute tax filers encountered issued while e-filing with H &R Block on Monday. The company now says it has fixed the issue that was preventing some users from e-filing their returns.

"The issue affecting a small number of our downloadable desktop software users has been resolved," the company said in a statement to sister station KTRK. "We have notified our clients via an in-product message and as they reach out to customer service that they can now efile their return."

The company said that the issue was not impacting "the vast majority of people who file DIY with H &R Block use hrblock.com (our DIY Online edition), which has been operational all day."

"Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted," the company said on X.

H &R Block advised customers to try again later or to print and mail the return.

The deadline for most to file their taxes is Monday, April 15.

Some users said they were getting multiple charges on their credit cards.

A company spokesperson said those paying an e-filing fee by credit card could see temporary authorization hold.

"These holds will expire. You will not be charged. It usually takes 3-5 business days for holds to expire depending on your bank," the company assured on X.

KTRK contributed to this report.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.