Woman hit and killed by car in southeast Fresno, police say

A woman has died after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

A woman has died after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

A woman has died after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

A woman has died after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno.

Police say it happened before 12:30 am Tuesday in front of the Mosqueda Community Center on Butler near Sierra Vista.

Witnesses told police the woman was walking in and out of the road when she was hit by a car. She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the crash scene and is being investigated for possibly being under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.