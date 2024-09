Man dies following hit-and-run in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died in the hospital after police believe he was hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday at Polk and Gettysburg, in front of Teague Elementary School.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Police say there was evidence the victim was hit by a vehicle.

They're looking for the driver who fled the scene.

They're asking for any witnesses or video to help them in their search.