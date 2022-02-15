Fresno eatery serving heart-shaped falafels this Valentine's week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno restaurant is serving up a romantic treat this Valentine's Day.Hummus Republic on Tulare near N Street is offering heart-shaped falafels to customers.They can be served in a pita wrap, a bowl, or by themselves.The store co-owner says the Mediterranean dish is a healthy favorite for customers of all ages.If you'd like to grab some heart-shaped goodness with your honey, there's still time.Hummus Republic will be serving up the Valentine's-themed falafels all week long.The restaurant plans to do more specials including Falafel Fridays and Meatless Mondays.