A field of dreams: Donated land in Huron could become new high school

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is renewed hope for a high school in Huron after the city received 50 acres of donated land.

Now, state and local leaders need to find funding for construction.

Huron parents said they want their kids to be involved in extracurricular activities, but the commute to and from Huron to Coalinga for school is taking a toll on their education and dedication.

For high school students in Huron, getting to school each day means at least a 25-minute bus ride. On early dismissal days, which can leave students like Ethan Roman stranded at school with nowhere to go while he waits on after-school activities, then he has to stay late to get home.

"Sometimes we would have a volleyball game going on so a lot of the volleyball girls they live in Huron so we would have to wait an extra hour or an extra 30 more minutes more for the second bus to come because that bus was going to pick us up as well and then on those days I'd get home around probably 8:30 or 9," said Roman.

Roman said he'd get home at 9 only to have to turn around and get up at 6 for school the next day. His mom worries about both the toll it takes on his health and education and how far away her kids are if there's an emergency.

"Imagine if my son feels sick then in less than 10 minutes I have him here and I can go straight to the ER or whatever I need," said Liz Puebla.

A high school in Huron would alleviate some of those issues. So state and local leaders are taking the first steps to make that a reality. 50 acres of land were donated to The City of Huron to build a high school.

"But right now what we need to do is to figure out what can the school district put up, what can the state put up, and from what funds would the money come from and then how would it be supported," said State Senator Anna Caballero, Salinas Valley and Central Valley.

On Friday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Anna Caballero joined city leaders to voice their support for the project.

"I think it's a long-term effort and that can be difficult, but I think people can take hope in knowing that this will happen," said Thurmond.

It will still be years before a high school is built in the city, but Thurmond says the school needs to be a priority. State leaders said the next step is for the Office of Public School Construction to visit other schools in the area and determine what state funding is available.

