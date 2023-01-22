Huron Police arrest 20-year-old man for child sex crimes

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A five-month investigation has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Salinas man for child sex crimes.

Huron police say on July 30, 2022, officers responded to a location regarding threatening phone calls.

Through the investigation, detectives learned Ariel Ruiz of Salinas allegedly used social media accounts to talk to and meet with teenagers ranging from 14 to 15 years old.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Huron police officers found Ruiz in the area of Myrtle and Los Angeles St. in Huron and arrested him on multiple charges including sexual intercourse with a minor and stalking.

Ruiz's bail is set at $95,000.

Investigators believe there could possibly be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward and contact the Huron Police Department.