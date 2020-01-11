FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was shot to death outside a Huron apartment complex just before midnight on Friday, and now detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office are looking for the shooter.
Fresno County sheriff's deputies say Huron police officers found 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga dead on the ground near Chestnut Park at Giffen and Palmer just before midnight.
They say Aguiniga is from Coalinga, but is known to stay in that part of Huron.
Detectives have not identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting, but they're now interviewing possible witnesses and looking in the area for evidence.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Huron shooting leaves teen from Coalinga dead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News