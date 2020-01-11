Huron shooting leaves teen from Coalinga dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was shot to death outside a Huron apartment complex just before midnight on Friday, and now detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office are looking for the shooter.Fresno County sheriff's deputies say Huron police officers found 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga dead on the ground near Chestnut Park at Giffen and Palmer just before midnight.They say Aguiniga is from Coalinga, but is known to stay in that part of Huron.Detectives have not identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting, but they're now interviewing possible witnesses and looking in the area for evidence.