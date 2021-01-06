Multiple people killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery vehicle crash on I-5 has caused multiple deaths and has led to part of the highway being shut down, authorities say.



The California Highway Patrol said a pickup truck heading north on the I-5 crossed over onto the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a big rig.

Several people in the pick-up truck have died, the CHP told Action News.

The driver of the big rig has sustained minor injuries.

Caltrans says the southbound lane is closed 17 miles south of the Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to the collision.

There is no word yet on when it will be reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Georgia runoff election: ABC News projects Warnock defeats Loeffler
How close Valley hospitals could be to changing treatment of patients
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
Fresno Co. health officials working on smoother ways to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Senior citizens receive first COVID-19 vaccinations at Westgate Gardens
Show More
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
Bank of America robbed in northwest Fresno, police say
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Local health officials say COVID safety measures helped lower flu cases
Kenosha prosecutors: Officers won't be charged in Jacob Blake case
More TOP STORIES News