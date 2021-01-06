Multiple people killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5

Interstate 5: Southbound Interstate 5 CLOSED 17 miles south of Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to traffic collision resulting in vehicle fire. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ZPgrqXUmtX— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 6, 2021
The California Highway Patrol said a pickup truck heading north on the I-5 crossed over onto the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a big rig.
Several people in the pick-up truck have died, the CHP told Action News.
The driver of the big rig has sustained minor injuries.
Caltrans says the southbound lane is closed 17 miles south of the Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to the collision.
There is no word yet on when it will be reopened.
This story is developing and will be updated.