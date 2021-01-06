Multiple people killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5

Interstate 5: Southbound Interstate 5 CLOSED 17 miles south of Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to traffic collision resulting in vehicle fire. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ZPgrqXUmtX — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 6, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery vehicle crash on I-5 has caused multiple deaths and has led to part of the highway being shut down, authorities say.The California Highway Patrol said a pickup truck heading north on the I-5 crossed over onto the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a big rig.Several people in the pick-up truck have died, the CHP told Action News.The driver of the big rig has sustained minor injuries.Caltrans says the southbound lane is closed 17 miles south of the Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to the collision.There is no word yet on when it will be reopened.