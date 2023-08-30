Officials say illegal cannabis sales have continued even after legalizing medical and recreational marijuana sales in the state.

New state program aims to crackdown on illegal cannabis sales in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new state program aims to crack down on the illegal sale of marijuana.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed a partnership with the Fresno City Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Officials say illegal cannabis sales have continued even after legalizing medical and recreational marijuana sales in the state.

"Illegal, unlicensed cannabis activities continue, unfortunately, to flourish in California. In fact, Illegal manufacturing and cultivation in retail make up the majority of California's cannabis activity," Bonta.

Fresno is the first city in California to adopt the new program called Cannabis Administrative Prosecutor Program, also referred to as "CAPP"

This program will use resources from the Attorney General's Office, costing the city of Fresno nothing out of pocket.

Pictures shared by officials show a business that was operating out of the Bay Area.

From Doritos to candy, lawmakers say these products were illegally laced with marijuana.

"They're targeting our kids. This looks like candy. We got a call yesterday from a local principal who has evidence that a local smoke shop is doing this. So, it's happening right now," said Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz.

Janz says businesses selling illegal cannabis products will receive a notice to stop, which could escalate into citations for small businesses.

It could potentially cost them thousands of dollars or lead to an eviction.

"Those of you who continue to operate smoke shops, hookah lounges and tobacco stores by targeting our children with illegal and unregulated cannabis, you're day is over,"

Lawmakers say this program will take time to enforce, but the City of Fresno says it hopes to start tackling this issue sooner rather than later.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.