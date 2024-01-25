Illegal marijuana operation found hidden inside private golf facility in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An illegal marijuana operation hidden inside a private golf facility in Central Fresno was raided Thursday morning.

AOA Private Golf Club, located near Fresno Yosemite International Airport on McKinley and Helm Avenues, is an upscale private golf facility. Pictures of the facility online show golf simulators, putting greens, lounge areas and a bar.

But investigators say that wasn't all that was inside the club. They found thousands of dollars worth of illegal cannabis during the search. Officials say it appears the operation appears to have been ongoing for "a significant amount of time."

The search warrant was jointly served by the Code Enforcement Division of the Fresno City Attorney's Office, California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the State of California Department of Cannabis Control.

"The City of Fresno will continue to work with our State partners to target illegal cannabis operations that hurt our legal cannabis industry," Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz says. "This latest raid shows that illegal and illicit activities are occurring in all areas of our community, including places that appear reputable at first glance."

Investigators have seized property belonging to the business.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

