In-N-Out Burger open for business in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera officially welcomed its very first In-N-Out Burger location on Friday.

Customers lined up for a taste of the famous burgers and fries on Cleveland Avenue just off Highway 99.

The city's mayor, Santos Garcia, visited the restaurant on Thursday for the soft opening.

The division manager of the restaurant says he's glad to finally bring In-N-Out to the people of Madera.

The new location hired 80 employees prior to opening.

The company says it's always looking to add more people to its team.

The new Madera location is open from 10:30 am. to 1 am.