#Derrickincident - Firefighters on scene with @FresnoSheriff for an industrial accident resulting in 2 fatalities - Derrick & Stanislaus. pic.twitter.com/XJt7kdawds — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) January 5, 2019

Two people were killed after being caught under a tree nut shaker at Vista Verde Ranch in Fresno County.CalFire responded to the incident just around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, but both workers were pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.It has not been determined how the accident occurred.