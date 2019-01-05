FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Two people were killed after being caught under a tree nut shaker at Vista Verde Ranch in Fresno County.
CalFire responded to the incident just around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, but both workers were pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.
It has not been determined how the accident occurred.
#Derrickincident - Firefighters on scene with @FresnoSheriff for an industrial accident resulting in 2 fatalities - Derrick & Stanislaus. pic.twitter.com/XJt7kdawds— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) January 5, 2019