WORKER DEATH

2 killed in industrial accident at Vista Verde Ranch in Fresno County

(Courtesy of @FresnoCoFire - Twitter)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people were killed after being caught under a tree nut shaker at Vista Verde Ranch in Fresno County.

CalFire responded to the incident just around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, but both workers were pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

It has not been determined how the accident occurred.

