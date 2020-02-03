Inmate dies after attack by cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An inmate convicted of child molestation died after he was attacked by a fellow inmate at the Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, officials say.

Prison officials say 50-year-old Noah Rutherford was attacked in November by his cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Law.

Rutherford died Sunday evening from his injuries. He was serving a 30-year sentence for multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor under 14 with force, violence or fear committed in Los Angeles County..

Law is serving a life sentence for a robbery committed in Tulare County.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the attack.
