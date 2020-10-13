New electric ridesharing program rolls out in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inspiration Transportation is bringing electric rides to people on the west side of Fresno County.
"It's freeing to know you can get where you need to be, when you need to be. I hope this provides an opportunity for folks to get to more of their health appointments they need to keep up with one's health, to access more education, to access workforce development," said founder Matthew Gillian.
Gillian's company just announced the rural electric vehicle utilization project or rev-up program that launches in early October.
After making a phone call, or registering online, you can get a five dollar round trip in parts of Fresno County.
"Right now, we're rolling out our program REV UP in West Park. Then we will also roll out the same program in Biola," Gillian said. "We also have some conversations here with the city of Fresno with the DAWN initiative, where we are hoping to provide electric vehicle transportation for their maternal health program."
The ridesharing aims to help people access transportation in areas where running public transit buses is less efficient.
The program is funded by Measure C and the Fresno County Rural Transportation Agency.
"On top of that, using electric vehicles. Obviously, we hope to not pollute our air here in the Central Valley anymore," Gillian said.
Every little bit helps. In 2019, the American Lung Association ranked Fresno at the top for being one of the most polluted cities in the country.
In the future, Gillian hopes to grow the program in the Central Valley and maybe even add an electric van depending on demand.
For more details you can call 1-800-425-1524 or register online.
