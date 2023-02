The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remains closed due to snow and ice.

Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has reopened following recent snow

CALIFORNIA (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has reopened following recent snow.

Officers will be escorting drivers up and over the Grapevine.

CHP says roads are still wet and slick and are asking drivers to not pass the escorting officers.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.