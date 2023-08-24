CHP investigating fatal crash involving semi-truck in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is dead after colliding with a semi-truck in Fresno County.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manning and Adams Avenues, east of the city of San Joaquin.

The California Highway Patrol says the semi-truck was hauling grapes when it crashed with the car.

The driver of that car was airlifted to the hospital where they died.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

A separate crash happened in the same area, soon after the initial collision. Three cars were involved, but no one was hurt.