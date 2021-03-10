Traffic

Grapevine remains open as CA storm brings heavy snow to mountain passes

LEBEC, Calif. -- A blast of winter weather overnight created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol escorted some drivers on the I-5 in the Grapevine area until about 6:20 a.m. when snow tapered off and conditions improved.

Caltrans also warned drivers of condition through the Cajon Pass.



RELATED: Rain-triggered mudslides in SoCal burn area prompt mandatory evacs
EMBED More News Videos

A storm moving across Southern California is causing problems for residents in the community of Silverado Canyon in Orange County, which saw some mudslides Wednesday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcaliforniasnow stormwinter stormsnowfreewaywinter weathertraffic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley comes together to help hit-and-run victim's family
Storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
10 full-time Central Unified teachers laid off
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Jewelry theft at Fashion Fair mistaken for shooting
Record number of migrant children held in Border Patrol custody
Fresno coffee shop temporarily closed after modifying for COVID
Show More
Fire burns through detached garage in southeast Fresno
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Bail granted for Kings Co. woman who used meth before stillbirth
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
$6 billion in bonuses proposed for CA health care workers
More TOP STORIES News