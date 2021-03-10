Grapevine remains open as CA storm brings heavy snow to mountain passes

Snow conditions have begun in the Cajon Pass on I-15. Avoid travel if possible. Use extreme caution while driving and keep moving to avoid getting your vehicle stuck in snow. Be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/iSRUX0CRMQ — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) March 10, 2021

A storm moving across Southern California is causing problems for residents in the community of Silverado Canyon in Orange County, which saw some mudslides Wednesday morning.

LEBEC, Calif. -- A blast of winter weather overnight created dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning.The California Highway Patrol escorted some drivers on the I-5 in the Grapevine area until about 6:20 a.m. when snow tapered off and conditions improved.Caltrans also warned drivers of condition through the Cajon Pass.