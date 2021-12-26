Man arrested for allegedly attacking girlfriend, endangering child in Avenal

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- Avenal police arrested a man on Christmas day, accused of assaulting his girlfriend and endangering a child.Just after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a home on Mariposa Street and Second Avenue.A woman says her boyfriend, 25-year-old Isidro Chavez Solano, followed her after attacking her at a party earlier that night.She told authorities that Solano shattered her car window and tried to stab her several times as she tried to get away, and that he was able to grab her and drag her roughly 100 feet back into the house.When officers arrived, Solano was holding his child while armed with a knife.After a short standoff, officers defused the situation, safely separated the child, and arrested the suspect.Solano is booked into the Kings County jail on multiple felony charges, including assault, kidnapping, and domestic violence.