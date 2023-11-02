House to vote on $14.3B Israel aid in first major test of Johnson's speakership

The House is set to vote Thursday afternoon on an aid package to Israel in what will be the first major test of Rep. Mike Johnson's speakership.

The bill would provide $14.3 billion to Israel as it expands its military operations in Gaza following the unprecedented Hamas terror attack in early October. But it has drawn opposition from Democrats and the White House over its lack of Ukraine funding and its provision to pay for the Israel aid by slashing the Internal Revenue Service budget by the same amount.

Republican leaders projected confidence it will pass the House as they entered their closed-door conference meeting earlier Thursday.

"Israel doesn't need a cease-fire," Johnson said at a press conference, swiping at the calls from some Democrats for a cease-fire in Gaza. "It needs its allies to cease with the politics and deliver support now."

"House Republicans plan to do that," he continued. "We're going to do it in short order and provide Israel the aid it needs to defend itself against hostages and eradicate Hamas, which is a mission that must be accomplished."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on supplemental aid to Israel, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

With extremely tight margins in the House, the GOP can only afford to lose a handful of votes, as House Democratic leaders are encouraging their caucus to vote against the bill. Already, conservative hard-liners Reps. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene have said they won't support the aid package.

Pressed on their opposition, Johnson said he had "great discussions" with them and he was "optimistic" about the bill's odds.

Though if it were to pass the House, the bill is not likely to make it far in the Senate where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agree Israel and Ukraine aid should be connected. And the White House has already threatened President Joe Biden would veto the package if it landed on his desk.

"This bill would break with the normal, bipartisan approach to providing emergency national security assistance by conditioning funding on offsets, politicizing aid to Israel, and treating Israel differently from our other allies and partners. And that new and damaging precedent would have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead," the Office of Management and Budget wrote in a lengthy statement on Wednesday.

Johnson said Israel aid needs to be handled in a "responsible manner," pointing to the exploding national debt.

"So I made this very clear to the president myself in our in our cordial meeting, that we have made it very clear to our colleagues ... Senate Republicans, I spoke at their lunch yesterday, to every cabinet official I've spoken to all the way down the line -- that we're gonna do this in a responsible manner. And that's that's a very important principle for us."

On his first full day on the job, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson makes a statement to reporters about the mass shooting in Maine, at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 26, 2023. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., specifically took aim at Republicans cutting IRS funding as part of the package -- a move the Congressional Budget Office said would add $12.5 billion to the deficit in the next decade.

"The way you are handling legislation today is an international embarrassment for our country," McGovern said of Republicans in a speech on the House floor.

Asked by ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott if he would consider putting an Israel aid package on the floor that doesn't include such spending cuts, Johnson said no.

"We have obligations and we have commitments and we want to protect and help and assist our friend, Israel, but we have to keep our own house in order as well," he said.

Johnson later told reporters, "If Democrats in the Senate or the House or anywhere else wants to argue that hiring more IRS agents is more important than standing with Israel in this moment, I'm ready to have that debate."

Johnson said Ukraine aid would come next, though a growing number of House Republicans have expressed opposition to supplying the war-torn nation with more funding as it continues to stave off Russia's invasion. Johnson said House Republicans will pair it with border security provisions to try to get it across the finish line.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to House Majority Whip Tom Emmer's schedule.