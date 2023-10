It's National Coming Out Day, and this weekend is the largest pride event in the South Valley.

What to expect at Pride Visalia this weekend

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's National Coming Out Day, and this weekend is the largest pride event in the South Valley.

We sat down with Organizer Noah Deeds with The Source to talk about the diverse and inclusive entertainment you can expect to see this year at Pride Visalia.

