Who was the real Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy?

Leading the Oscars pack with 13 nominations, and with a real chance to tie the record with 11 wins, 'Oppenheimer' is expected to dominate the 2024 Academy Awards.

Leading the Oscars pack with 13 nominations, and with a real chance to tie the record with 11 wins, 'Oppenheimer' is expected to dominate the 2024 Academy Awards.

Leading the Oscars pack with 13 nominations, and with a real chance to tie the record with 11 wins, 'Oppenheimer' is expected to dominate the 2024 Academy Awards.

Leading the Oscars pack with 13 nominations, and with a real chance to tie the record with 11 wins, 'Oppenheimer' is expected to dominate the 2024 Academy Awards.

With 13 Academy Award nominations and a pile of other awards under its belt, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is a heavy favorite to dominate the Oscars Sunday night.

But who was the eponymous-title character in Nolan's epic about the birth of the atomic age?

This split image shows actor Cillian Murphy, left, who plays Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, right, in the Oscar nominated biopic "Oppenheimer." Images courtesy of AP

Julius Robert Oppenheimer, who went by J. Robert Oppenheimer in his life and career, was born on April 22, 1904 in New York City, to a Jewish family. His father Julius, for whom he was named, was a German immigrant who worked in the textile business, and his mother Ella Friedman was a painter whose family had been in New York for several generations. He also had a younger brother named Frank.

He attended Ethical Culture School in New York and graduated from Harvard University in 1922 with a BA in chemistry. He went to Christ College in Cambridge, England in 1925 to study at the Cavendish Laboratory but left a year later to study with Nobel Laureate Max Born at the Institute for Theoretical Physics at the University of G ö ttingen in Germany.

READ MORE: Oscar favorites: 'Oppenheimer' poised to have a big night at the Academy Awards

There, Oppenheimer met and worked alongside some of the scientific luminaries who would later join him at the Manhattan Project. Gottingen was also where he worked in the then-new field of quantum mechanics.

Oppenheimer received his PhD in physics from G ö ttingen in 1927 and returned to the United States. In 1929 he began teaching a joint professorship at the University of California - Berkeley and the California Institute of Technology. teaching quantum mechanics and theoretical physics. He remained in that position for a decade. In 1940, he married German American botanist and biologist Katherine Puening. They would go on to have two children, Peter and Katherine.

Mrs. Katherine Oppenheimer, widow of the late Robert Oppenheimer who helped develop the atomic bomb, in a 1958 photo. Actress Emily Blunt plays her in the biopic "Oppenheimer." AP Photo, File

During his time teaching at Berkeley, Oppenheimer became friends and colleagues with Ernest Lawrence, who had turned the Radiation Laboratory into a major American center for nuclear physics. It was this friendship with Lawrence that brought Oppenheimer into the fold of the research efforts to develop an atomic bomb in 1941.

The following year, he was asked to coordinate work in weapon theory and fast-neutron research at half a dozen universities, which he accepted. He was assisted by John H. Manley, an experimental physicist based at the University of Chicago's Metallurgic Laboratory.

The outbreak of World War II changed the context for all scientists working on atomic energy and atomic weaponry. The attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and entrance by the United States into the war greatly increased the urgency to develop this new powerful weaponry.

In 1942, Oppenheimer was appointed to be the director of a new weapons laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico and develop an atomic bomb. It was given a code name: the Manhattan Project.

Gen. John Leslie R. Groves, right, with Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, left, inspect the base of a tower at the site of an atomic bomb test in Alamogordo, N.M., on Sept. 9, 1945. AP Photo, File

The Manhattan Project involved multiple labs in secret locations across the U.S., but included Los Alamos, the University of Chicago and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. In Los Alamos, Oppenheimer gathered the best minds in physics to solve the problem of creating an atomic bomb.

For the next two and a half years, Oppenheimer and the scientists in the Manhattan Project worked to research, develop and finally build an atomic bomb. The government ordered a uranium bomb ("Little Boy") and a plutonium bomb ("Fat Man") to be built by the summer of 1945.

On July 16, 1945, Oppenheimer and the scientists at Los Alamos carried out the first ever test of a plutonium atomic bomb, which he named the Trinity test after the poems of John Donne. He chose a remote corner of the site's bombing range known as the "Jornada del Muerto" or "Journey of Death," 210 miles south of Los Alamos. The test was scheduled to begin at 4 a.m., but had to be pushed back due to rain.

FILE - Scientists and other workers rig the world's first atomic bomb to raise it up onto a 100-foot tower at the Trinity Test Site near Alamogordo, N.M. AP Photo/File

At exactly 5:30 a.m., as scientists and staff took cover in shelters, the bomb was detonated and the nuclear age began.

Three weeks later, on August 6, 1945, "Little Boy" was dropped from the Enola Gay air craft onto the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, on August 9, 1945, "Fat Man" was dropped on Nagasaki. Together, historians estimate almost 200,000 people were killed in the two atomic bombings.

Oppenheimer was, by all accounts, horrified by the terrible power his work had unleashed. He would later say that in the control room at Los Alamos on the morning of the Trinity Test, words from the Hindu sacred epic, the Bhagavad-Gita, sprung into his mind: "I am become Death, the shatterer of worlds."

Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer of the New Mexico laboratories of the atomic bomb making project, testifies before the Senate Military Affairs Committee in Washington. Oct. 17, 1945. AP Photo, File

After World War II ended, the Manhattan Project was replaced by the Atomic Energy Commission, in which Oppenheimer served as the Chairman of the General Advisory Committee. There, he vociferously opposed the development of the hydrogen bomb, which would be 1,000 times more powerful than the nuclear bombs he had developed, calling it "a torture thing that you could well argue did not make a great deal of sense."

At the same time, anti-communist fever swept swept through the nation, led and personified by Senator Joseph McCarthy and his House Unamerican Activities Committee. Oppenheimer found himself swept up in the fervor as well, due to his association with left-leaning political and social causes and radical political figures. He was subjected to a security investigation in 1953, and lost his security clearance; as a result, he lost his position at the AEC.

Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study at the Institute for Advanced Study, in Princeton, N.J., Dec. 15, 1957. AP Photo/John Rooney, File

For the next decade, Oppenheimer retreated from public life. He lectured and consulted at scientific institutions around the nation and around the world. He also served as the director of the Institute for Advanced Study from 1947 to 1966.

He was awarded the Enrico Fermi Award, the highest honor given by the AEC, by President Lyndon Johnson in 1963.

President Lyndon B. Johnson applauds as Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer turns over to his wife a check for $50,000 during White House ceremonies, Dec. 2, 1963. AP Photo, File

J. Robert Oppenheimer died from throat cancer on February 18, 1967. He was 62.