Fresno man pleads guilty to receiving, distributing child pornography through social media

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man accused of sexually exploiting at least 50 children and distributing child pornography has pleaded guilty to his crimes in court on Friday, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.The Department of Justice said 28-year-old Jacob Blanco used TikTok, Snapchat, and Kik to contact young girls and to have them send him sexually explicit content.Blanco was first arrested in 2017 when the parents of a six-year-old victim discovered images sent to him on TikTok.Authorities say Blanco pretended to be a modeling agent or an underage person to get the photos from his victims.Blanco faces at least 15 years in prison for each incident of sexual exploitation as well as five to 20 years for distributing child pornography, Scott said.