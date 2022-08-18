'Dream come true': CVC's Jaeden Moore verbally commits to Oregon

Two days before his senior season, Jaeden Moore chose the next stop of his football career.

A two-way standout at Central Valley Christian in Visalia, Moore committed to the University of Oregon in front of friends and family Wednesday. He picked Oregon over scholarship offers from Washington, Cal, Arizona, Notre Dame, and Fresno State among 11 other D-I offers.

"Oregon just felt right," Moore said. "Felt at home. The people, the place, the staff. Everything."

Moore said the moment he stepped foot on the Oregon campus, he was sold on becoming a Duck. "It was jawbreaking," Moore said. "The facilities, everything is cool, everything is nice. It was state-of-the-art so it was really cool."

Jaeden Moore has been jaw-dropping for the Cavaliers playing as defensive end and tight end. Last season, the 6-4, 230-pound Moore totaled 155 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and 30 tackles for loss - all of which led the Central Section. He also collected 975 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

GOOD SPORTS: Jaeden Moore targets college and "shot at NFL"

"He has goals to play in the NFL," said Cavaliers head coach Mason Hughes. "As a freshman, he was telling me that. I was like 'Guys who play in the NFL look different. They play different. They go to college and do this, and so your work ethic can't be like a high school kid.' That's what he did."

Moore was recruited as a high three-star edge rusher, one of the Top 50 recruits in California, and the 53rd best edge rusher nationally in the Class of 2023 per 24-7 Sports, a national recruiting website. He originally planned to commit later in the year but pushed it up before the season started.

"He wanted to commit and have it done before the season started so that he could build a legacy," Hughes said.

Part of building that legacy for Moore is repeating as Division-III Central Section champions and avenging a loss in the state championship game last December. Those are more immediate goals, but Moore took a big step toward his ultimate goal Wednesday afternoon.

"It was a dream come true," Moore said. "I've always dreamed of this as a child, and to see it actually play out, it's cool."