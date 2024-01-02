Valley native, San Joaquin Memorial alum Jalen McMillan in National Championship with Washington

McMillan finished the Sugar Bowl with five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The College Football National Championship matchup is set between Washington and Michigan, and there will be a Valley connection.

Huskies' wide receiver and San Joaquin Memorial alum Jalen McMillan is headed to Houston for a chance to win the big game.

It came down to the final play of the game, but the Huskies survived with a final score of 37-31.

McMillan had over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns combined in his junior and senior seasons at San Joaquin Memorial.

Michigan and Washington will play for the national championship on January 8.