Inmate pleads not guilty to attack on Kristin Smart's killer at Coalinga prison

If convicted, Jason Richard Budrow could face more than 27 years in prison on top of his two life sentences.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California convicted killer faces charges of attacking the man who killed Kristin Smart.

Jason Richard Budrow is the man authorities say murdered an innocent woman and his notorious cell-mate in years past before trying Paul Ruben Flores.

In court on Monday, Budrow denied he is responsible for an attack inside Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga last summer.

"Acknowledge receipt of the felony complaint," public defender Earl Horner IV told the judge. "Enter pleas of not guilty and deny any and all allegations and enhancements."

It was about 10 in the morning when the Fresno County District Attorney's office says Budrow used an "inmate manufactured weapon" to slash Fores' neck.

Flores is also a convicted killer himself, responsible for murdering Kristin Smart.

She was just 19 years old and a freshman at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo when she disappeared after attending an off-campus party.

More than two decades later, a jury found Flores guilty of Smart's death despite the fact her body has never been found.

Santa Barbara's ABC affiliate KEYT reports Flores was transferred to the state prison in Coalinga in mid-August to serve his 25-year to life sentence.

Days later, on August 23, he was allegedly attacked by Budrow. Flores was flown to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno for treatment.

Flores survived, but the notorious I-5 Strangler Roger Kibbe died when Budrow attacked him two years earlier.

The 81-year-old was serving multiple life sentences at Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento when Budrow strangled him.

That killing resulted in Budrow's second murder conviction and second life sentence. He was already in prison for life for murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2010.

Budrow now faces more charges for attempted murder, assault, and having a weapon in jail.

If convicted, he could face more than 27 years in prison on top of his two life sentences.

He was flanked by two armed guards in court on Monday and moved away from the other inmates in the courtroom.

"And sir, at this time, you agree to enter into a general time waiver?" Fresno County Superior Court Judge William Terrence asked.

"That's correct," Budrow said.

He let his public defender handle the rest. At the end, a fist bump between the two

Budrow is due back in court on March 11.

