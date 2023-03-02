Wife of missing California radio host Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift says he 'will not be coming back'

Natasha Yi, the wife of Wild 94.9 host Jeffrey Vandergrift who has been reported missing for six days, said recently discovered information "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

SAN FRANCISCO -- The wife of a San Francisco radio show host, who has been reported missing, released a statement for the first time on Wednesday.

Natasha Yi, who is also a Wild 94.9 host, shared the following update through the station's Instagram page:

RELATED: Police urgently search for 'at risk' DJ who suddenly vanished last week

"Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it. The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming.



I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well. JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back. I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart.



At this time, JV officially remains missing according to the SFPD, but no foul play is suspected in his disappearance. We are incredibly appreciative for the SFPD's ongoing efforts in locating JV and they have asked us to keep the details to immediate family only. I know how painful this is for you to hear - please know that I have you in my thoughts.



Please forgive my silence during this time - my heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable. I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers.



For any information to aid in JV's search, please call the SFPD Tip Line at 514-575-4444 or text to TIP411."

Jeffrey Vandergrift was last seen at 10 p.m. last Thursday at his home in San Francisco.

He is described as a man who is about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, police said.