Olympic medalist Jenna Prandini to be recognized at Clovis High football game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Olympic medalist and Clovis native Jenna Prandini will return to her alma mater this Friday to be recognized during Clovis High School's football game against Bakersfield.

Prandini and three other Team USA Olympians took home silver medals for the 4x100-meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan last month.

She will participate in pre-game festivities, give the official coin toss and be recognized during half-time.

While at Clovis High, Prandini dominated the state meet in 2011, winning the 100, 200 and long jump.

The celebration begins at 7:10 pm on Friday, August 27, at Lamonica Stadium.

