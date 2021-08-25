Olympic medalist Jenna Prandini to be recognized at Clovis High football game

Prandini and three other Team USA Olympians took home silver medals for the 4x100-meter relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan last month.
She will participate in pre-game festivities, give the official coin toss and be recognized during half-time.
While at Clovis High, Prandini dominated the state meet in 2011, winning the 100, 200 and long jump.
The celebration begins at 7:10 pm on Friday, August 27, at Lamonica Stadium.