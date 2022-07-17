Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in small Vegas ceremony

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially got married in Las Vegas this weekend, according to court records.
People Magazine has confirmed with multiple sources that the engaged couple tied the knot Saturday in a small wedding ceremony.
The 52-year-old singer/actress and 49-year-old actor announced their engagement in April.
They were previously engaged in 2002, but called off the wedding in September 2003, just days before the date.
In a fan newsletter, JLo had previously described the couple as, "Two very lucky people who got a second chance at love."
This marks the fourth marriage for JLo and the second for Affleck.
