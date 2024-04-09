Jeremy Allen White 'in talks to star' in upcoming Bruce Springsteen film

LOS ANGELES -- Jeremy Allen White is "in talks to star" in "Deliver Me From Nowhere," an upcoming film about the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album, "Nebraska," according to a press release.

It's unclear what role the Emmy Award winner of "The Bear" will play, but the film will be based on the 2023 book, "Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska," by Warren Zanes and will be directed and written by Scott Cooper, according to a press release about the new project.

"Warren Zanes' 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music," Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau said in a statement shared in the press release. "Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book - we think he's the perfect filmmaker for the job."

Bruce Springsteen, left, is seen in New York's Rockefeller Center on Sept. 28, 2007 and Jeremy Allen White, right, is seen on Jan. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Richard Drew/Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

"Scott, with Producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce's 55-year career," Landau continued. "We're thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney."

"Nebraska" was Springsteen's sixth solo album, which was recorded on a 4-track recorder. It followed his previous album, "The River."

The album included the songs "Atlantic City," "Johnny 99," "State Trooper" and more.

As a filmmaker, Cooper said that Springsteen has had a "profound impact on me and my work."

American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is seen in the U.K. on Nov. 18, 1975. Photo by John Minihan/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"I once read that 'Nebraska' is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn't agree more," Cooper said. "Bruce Springsteen, and 'Nebraska,' in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work."

"Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition," he continued. "Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit."

"That's the Bruce I've come to know and love and will honor with this film," Cooper said. "Warren Zanes' wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce's life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together."

The upcoming film will be produced and distributed by 20th Century Studios and Disney.

