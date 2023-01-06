Jeremy Renner update: Actor releases video update from ICU after snow plow accident

What happened to Jeremy Renner? Marvel star injured while clearing snow from driveway

Actor Jeremy Renner released a video update from the ICU after his snow plow accident on New Year's Day.

RENO, Nev. -- Actor Jeremy Renner said he's getting pampered in the hospital after his snowplow accident.

Renner posted a video on social media Thursday of his sister and mom giving him a scalp message, CNN reported.

SEE MORE: Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow-plowing accident, publicist says

He captioned it "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits."

The Marvel star was injured on New Year's Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

SEE ALSO: Jeremy Renner snowplow accident happened while actor helping family member stuck in snow

According to the 911 call log, Renner's upper torso was "crushed" by a snowcat vehicle.

He has undergone two surgeries and is continuing to recover.