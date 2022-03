FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Central California on Monday to take part in an event honoring César Chávez Day.The First Lady will attend a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony and give remarks at the Villa La Paz in Keene, California.Jill Biden will administer the Oath of Allegiance and recognize the UFW president Teresa Romero as an "Outstanding American by Choice."Last year, the First Lady also celebrated César Chávez in Kern County, with a stop at the Forty Acres in Delano.This year's ceremony will get underway at 10 am.